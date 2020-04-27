Rahul Gandhi raises profiteering on Covid rapid test kits

NEW DELHI: After reports of profiteering in rapid test kits to detect COVID-19 emerged, Congress leaders have voiced their concerns with Congress MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi being the latest one.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter where he shared a news article that claimed the kits sold to ICMR were at a profit of 145 per cent and demanded: “Even when the entire country is fighting the #Covid19 disaster, some people do not miss out on making unfair profits. Shame, disgust at this corrupt mentality.”

He also demanded that PM Modi intervene to take “strict action” against the profiteers. “The country will never forgive them,” he added.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel too demanded a clarification from the government. Patel also took to Twitter to allege: “The recent Delhi HC judgement has raised a pertinent question – Why was ICMR purchasing antibody test kits for Rs 600 per piece, which was imported for Rs 245?”

The matter came to light after the Delhi High Court said, “For people to be assured that the pandemic is under control and for governments to ensure and for agencies engaged in the frontline battle to safeguard people’s health, more kits/tests should be made available urgently at the lowest cost, for carrying out extensive tests throughout the country. Public interest must outweigh private gain.”