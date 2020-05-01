Now, M’laya has only 3 active positive cases

SHILLONG: Meghalaya now has only three active coronavirus cases after the retest of 8 positive coronavirus patients showed negative result.

After the duration of 14 days, 8 family members of the first patient tested negative and yet again after 24 hours, they were tested again and the result is negative.

However, indications are that they may be asked to remain in isolation for 28 days before the government officially discharges them.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that besides the eight family members who are cured, two more positive cases, who are being treated at Shillong Civil Hospital, tested negative on Thursday and they are in the process of recovery. “They will have to be tested again after 24 hours as per protocol before they are declared cured”, Conrad said.

Hence, the state at the moment has three active cases of COVID-19, he added. “If this trend continues, we will be able to give some more relaxation,” Conrad said.

The chief minister and deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong, in separate statements, said that the number of samples tested so far is 1595 while the result of 1433 is negative. At the moment, the results of 150 cases are awaited.

As of now, 24,382 people have been screened while 6,727 people are under home quarantine and 312 are in institutional quarantine.

As many as 49,391 phone calls have been received through helpline and 22,303 persons have been contacted through IVRS.

As far as the contact tracing details are concerned, the government said that there are 181 primary contacts and 3,147 secondary contacts.

On the health infrastructure, it was informed that there are 1,17,216 PPE, 5,20,000 3-ply masks and 1,16,826 N95 masks.

According to the statement, all primary contacts under home quarantine are being visited by a team of doctors at their residence and being monitored very closely and the team has completed more than 952 home visits from April 22 to 2 pm of April 30.

In addition, 48 teams have been formed by the Deputy Commissioner’s office in East Khasi Hills for making home visits for all the secondary contacts.

Other individuals under home quarantine are being advised for self isolation for 14 days and to report if any symptoms appear.

“Line listing is being conducted by the ASHAs in all the districts,” the statement added.