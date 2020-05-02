AR engages in relief work

SHILLONG: Troops of Assam Rifles Kadamtala Battalion visited ‘Balika Garh’ in Cachar district of Assam and briefed children about COVID-19 precautions and provided them basic essential commodities and masks. The Radhanagar Battalion visited an old age home in Dharmanagar of North Tripura district to enquire about well being of senior citizens and to seek their blessings. Meanwhile, Village Level Task Forces who assist in border management in Mizoram were provided with essential commodities and face masks by the Battalion of Assam Rifles at Aizawl. On the occasion of ‘International Labour Day’, battalions of Assam Rifles in various parts of Northeastern states honoured daily wage workers by serving hot meals, distributing essential commodities, face masks, medical kits and also updated them with various safety precautions against COVID-19. Troops expressed their solidarity with labourers to give them confidence during the crisis situation.