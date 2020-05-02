ECI decision on RS polls by next week

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will take a call next week on the pending Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls including one for the Upper House in Meghalaya deferred due to outbreak of COVID-19.

The ECI had deferred the Rajya Sabha elections to 55 seats scheduled on March 26 citing threat of the coronavirus and had said that a decision will be taken after reviewing the situation. While 17 members from six states retired on April 9, one from Meghalaya, Wansuk Syiem, retired on April 12.

The list of candidates will remain the same. While the ruling MDA has fielded NPP president WR Kharlukhi for the lone seat, the opposition Congress has fielded former MLA Kennedy Khyriem for the same.

As many as 37 candidates have already been elected unopposed.