Meghalaya to further relax lockdown from May 4

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government on Saturday decided to further relax the lock down from May 4.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that curfew in Shillong agglomeration would be partially lifted and now curfew timings would be from 7 pm to to 7 am.

In addition, the heads of different departments have been asked to report to work from Monday. The Secretariat and Directorates would function with 33 percent workforce. The Government also decided to allow construction activities in Shillong agglomeration from May 4. In addition, wine stores will be opened as well. The District Administration has been asked to work out all the protocols.