Tynsong assures to probe pass denial

SHILLONG: The state government has said it would inquire into the reasons as to why a woman from Shillong city was not given the vehicle pass to see her ailing 34-year-old son in Hojai, Assam who later passed away.

Due to the delay on the part of the government agencies in clearing vehicle pass, the woman, a resident of Mawbah (Barapathar), could not meet her ailing son.

In response to a question, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Friday that he will inquire into the matter.

The woman had applied for the vehicle pass on Wednesday after her son’s condition became critical. The family members of the woman could not get the pass since they could not convince the officials on the emergency of the case.

The son passed away on Thursday but the parents could not be there for the last rites.

“I will have to find out as to why the woman was not given the vehicle pass,” Tynsong said.

He said the Political department would approve the no objection certificate (NOC) for people who are required to go outside the state for treatment as well as for the relatives of the deceased.

“As per the protocol, the office of the deputy commissioner will forward the NOC for issuing vehicle passes to the Health department. The Health department would then send the NOC to the Political department after giving its clearance. The Political department will approve the NOC

without any delay. The whole process is being done in a very fast manner,” Tynsong said.

He said that the government has not denied any people who require vehicle passes to go for treatment outside the state and also for those who need to visit their immediate relatives who are not keeping well.

The family, however, got the pass on Friday when Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek intervened into the matter after the plight of the family was reported by this daily.