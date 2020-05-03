Aarogya Setu takes state back

SHILLONG: The coronavirus tracker app Aarogya Setu appears to have got it all wrong in its assessment of the situation in the state. According to the app on Saturday evening, the state has 12 confirmed cases, nil recovery and one deceased.

On the other hand, the state government’s figures speak of only one active case remaining after 10 patients have recovered and one died. The state is now in the orange zone.

In fact, the government on Saturday announced that the state could be declared free of COVID-19 by May 10-11if there are no more positive cases by then and thus move into the green zone.

Commissioner and secretary, Health. Sampath Kumar, explained that the Aarogya Setu app pulls data from the users as well as Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. “I may have to check with NCDC if it doesn’t get reset to present situation”, he said when contacted.