COVID-19 has deep psychological impact

Dr Chayanika Sarma

COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China towards the end of 2019 and in four months it created an alarming situation globally. In January 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new corona virus disease, COVID-19; to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

COVID-19 has plunged the world into a state of uncertainty and the constant news about the pandemic had caused fear and concern, influenced the cognitive well-being of every individual and disturbed the mental state of people all around the world. These have especially affected the mental health of those having pre-morbid mental conditions like depression, anxiety, OCD, psychosomatic illnesses, those with impaired coping and problem solving skills, the anxious personalities etc.

Pandemics have an adverse effect on the mental health of people. The fear of exposure to infected people may lead to an increase in anxiety, phobia, paranoia, depression, lack of confidence, state of confusion, social isolation, indecisiveness tendencies, feeling fearful, sad, angry and helpless etc, and may even lead to psychomotor excitement, mass hysteria, suicidal tendencies, delirium, and psychotic symptoms. There may be reductions in people’s sense of trust and control over their own lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting people’s mental health in several ways. It led to a constant sense of insecurity as the outcome cannot be predicted still. People developed insecurity regarding themselves and their loved ones. It leads to anxiety symptoms if anyone suffers from any flu-like symptoms, fearing it might be COVID-19. They may start developing fear of being stigmatised if diagnosed, which may even prevent them from seeking medical help. This may prove dangerous to the community.

There can be a fear of going out from home, using public transport, contacting other people, walking on the road, even while following their daily routine like going for work. The fear of losing job, suffering financial loss because of the national lockdown is also common.

People who are continuously engrossed in watching news in mass media and social media may develop stress and panic. Rumour and speculation can fuel anxiety. The elderly people are not being able to socialise like going for a walk in the park. The repeated news on media that they are the vulnerable group leads to excess concern regarding them and this may in turn lead to stress and loneliness.

Many people are now staying far from their families. They may start feeling lethargic, experience boredom, anxiety, anger, loneliness, restlessness and frustration. Those people who saw infectious disease epidemic or pandemic before in their lifetime may develop the fear of reliving the pandemic/epidemic. Some may even develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Those patients who are diagnosed positive may develop fear of death because of lack of proper information regarding COVID-19, develop depression and guilt feeling for infecting family members and other people.

Some may develop pessimistic thoughts that the virus is everywhere. This will make them overcautious and overanxious for which they may start obsessive behaviors like repeated and excessive cleaning.

Some may develop excessive preoccupation with physical illness and may prefer repeated tests to assure they are physically fit, even to the extent of becoming hypochondriacs. Those with preexisting mental illnesses may have exacerbation of symptoms, either because of the stressful situations around or not taking medicines regularly.

In this hour of crisis, it is natural to feel anxious, develop fear, panic or depressing thoughts. Use your emotions in a constructive way to make you more cautious, careful and motivated to follow guidelines for everyone’s safety. Do not let the negative thoughts overpower you and affect your physical and mental health. Try to enhance your patience, coping skills, problem solving skills etc.

Widespread panic can complicate efforts to manage the outbreak effectively. Cooperate with the authorities as the guidelines are for our own safety. The best talents of the world from various fields are working together to find a cure for the virus. So focus on the present moment and do your current responsibilities to your level best.

(The author is a consultant psychiatrist at Supercare Hospital, Shillong).

Hospital, Shillong).