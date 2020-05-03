Crisis under control in WKH

By Ronald Syiem

For some, the lockdown is a perfect time to revive old hobbies or clean the dust off the books which they were contemplating reading for years. It is also the ideal time to try new recipes as social media is flooding with food posts. But for a large section of the population, this 34-day lockdown means losing livelihood and staring at hunger. More than the virus, their abject penury is a curse.

As the health crisis deepened in the country in the beginning of March, the central government decided to shut down the country to stop the spread of SARS-CoV2 that is causing COVID-19. However, this adversely affected daily wage earners, BPL families, farmers, migrant workers and the urban poor, prompting the central government to announce a slew of measures and emergency schemes. The assistance is negligible considering the inflation but the poor rarely nurture aspirations.

The financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana has come as a great help to numerous households in states, including Meghalaya. In the remote areas of West Khasi Hills, the aid has been a welcoming change in this time of crisis.

More than 30 crore poor people have received Rs 28,256 crore assistance under the scheme that was announced in March. Among the beneficiaries are hundreds of poor families in the district.

Youlinda Syiemiong (68), a resident of Upper New Nongstoin, said she has been receiving the central assistance for almost two years now. “But especially during the lockdown, the Rs 1,000 has benefited me a lot as it is a big amount for me. I could buy enough vegetables, rice and dry fish to survive the lockdown,” she added.

Syiemiong and many other beneficiaries said they were thankful to the NDA government for the money.

Joyfulmery Thongni, a mother of six, has received a relief package of 5 kg rice per person and 1 kg dal, besides the usual ration that she receives.

The vegetable vendor from Upper New Nongstoin is a beneficiary of Priority House Holds, or PHH, under Targeted Public Distribution System. “I was really happy when I received a message in my phone that the Centre has announced free foodgrain under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana,” she said.

Thongni had to stop her business because of the lockdown and there was no source of income in the initial days.

Even farmers like Phloris Kharkyngdoh in the district are heaving a sigh of relief after they received help under the PM-KISAN scheme.

“I am receiving the assistance since last year. But the Rs 2,000 that came into my account in this trying times is a great help,” Kharkyngdoh, a resident of Diskiang, said.

“I am lucky to receive this scheme. Though it is a small amount compared to the rise in prices of essential commodities but it has helped not only me but every person who received the scheme,” she added.

This is the sowing season and the assistance was right on time. In the villages of West Khasi Hills, one can see farmers tending to their paddy fields. They are also following the instruction of the Health Department and the District Administration to maintain social distancing and wear masks. “We strictly follow the norms. Whenever we go to the field or anywhere outside, we wear our masks. True, it is suffocating to wear mask while you are working but we adjust,” said Kardinglan Lyngdoh of Nondein village who was preparing his field for wheat and rice.

Ester Tongwah of Kyllang village did not expect to receive Rs 811 in her account under the Ujjwala Yojana. Similarly, Diana Marbaniang of Siejlieh village was happy when he got Rs 500 under Jan Dhan Yojana in her account with the Meghalaya Rural Bank.

“My family has been facing hardships due to the lockdown but when I received an SMS on April 7 that I will receive Rs 500, I was relieved,” Marbaniang said.

The media, both national and local, are full of stories of the problems of the poor and how many have been deprived of essential goods. But in West Khasi Hills, villagers are seeing hope in this dark time and are confident that the health crisis will be over soon.

I have been receiving central assistance (under the PM Garib Yojana) for the last two years now. But especially during the lockdown, the Rs 1,000 has

benefited me a lot as it is a big amount for me. I could buy enough vegetables, rice and dry fish to survive the lockdown

Youlinda Syiemiong

I would like to say that the local authorities like village dorbar, headmen and head of localities and the police department have done a tremendous job to help people during such a difficulty… The local representatives like MLA and MDC have also taken serious note of the lockdown-specific problems. Lockdown is

helping in the fight against COVID because looking at the present scenario, positive cases in India are low compared to other developed countries.

Porbansuk Syiemiong