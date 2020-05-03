State gears up to take back stranded students, workers

SHILLONG: The state government on Saturday held a meeting with the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri Hynniewtrep, a representative body of traditional heads, about how to handle the stranded 10,000 students and workers who will return to the state in the weeks to come.

During the meeting, the state government circulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) among the Rangbah Shnongs who will help in spreading the information at the village level.

As per the draft protocol, only those who register with the government will be allowed to come back to the state.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, all returnees will be screened when they reach the check point at the border. Rapid diagnostic test kits will be used. However, the Indian Council of medical Research has banned rapid test kits.

If anyone is found positive, they will be immediately taken to designated quarantine centres. Those who do not have symptoms will be allowed to go back to their respective villages provided they follow the mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

Tynsong made it clear that if they have a problem being quarantined as in the case of a smaller house or their family is big, the entire family will be quarantined.

“In such a case, the whole family will be quarantined and we will not allow them to come out of their house. The government will supply essential commodities to them,” he said while informing that the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri Hynniewtrep have accepted the draft proposal.

The government also created four designated places as entry points — Ratacherra, Byrnihat, Bajengdoba and Tikrikilla — and these points will have a dedicated team of doctors 24X7.

Making it clear that the registration for those people who are stranded in North Eastern states will be over on May 4, he added that from May 5, the government will work out on modalities on how to bring them back to the state.

As far as the citizens who are stranded in states outside the North East, he added that the notification has been issued and a dedicated line has been created and they can also apply online to enter the state. The last date for registration is yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said there are different steps to be followed and everyone will have a role to play.

Informing that Shillong is expected to receive the largest number of people returning with 60-70 per cent from Shillong city, Sangma said they called the representatives of the traditional heads and requested for support.

He added that the whole idea was to show them the entire process, explain it to them and seek their corporation.

BR Blah, the general secretary of the Synjuk, said the headmen were briefed about the dos and don’ts and also on how to go about taking care of the those returning back to the various localities of the state post May 4.

Blah said they are prepared to work in sync with the health machineries. He also informed that strict instructions have been given to not share the names and details of the people who will be visiting the state.