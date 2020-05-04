KSU warns dealers, wholesalers on price

MAWKYRWAT: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) South West Khasi Hills district has warned wholesalers and Fair Price Shops (FPS) within the district against selling products above the maximum retail price or tampering with rations meant for the poor.

“Those charging extra or not giving out the allotted amount should stop and think twice before doing it again because action will be taken against them,” the organising secretary of KSU South West Khasi Hills sistrict, Dusterwell K Lyngdoh said on Sunday.

Lyngdoh said that the union received many complaints from different areas in the district that some dealers and wholesalers were charging Rs 10 to Rs 50 from each AAY and PHH ration card holders for April.

“We have also received information that there are some dealers who are giving less amount of dal than the allotted 1 kg per ration card holder for both the AAY and PHH beneficiaries in the form of transportation cost and labour cost,” Lyngdoh said, adding that this is corruption and an attempt to snatch away the rights of the poor.

The KSU leader also said that the union had asked the Supply Department in the district, especially the Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills, to instruct the dealers to return the money and the pulses.

While informing that the union had earlier discussed the issue with the district administration, Lyngdoh thanked the Deputy Commissioner for issuing an order that no deduction of PDS or extra charge from the people in the form of ‘transportation cost’ will be allowed as the same has already been paid by the government.