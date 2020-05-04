Meghalaya geared up to receive stranded residents from outside

SHILLONG: The state machinery is all geared up as thousand of citizens of the state who were stranded in different parts of the country particularly in North Eastern states, would start arriving in the state from Tuesday.

The state government has initiated the exercise of bringing back these citizens in two phases. In the first phase , citizens who are stranded in the North Eastern states would start arriving from Tuesday.

In order to ensure ensure that the process of bringing them is smooth , the District Administration of East Khasi Hills on Monday held a meeting with Rangbah Shnongs and different civil society here in the city.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Matsiewdor War Nongbri after the meeting told reporters that a sizeable number of these citizens hail from the district and the Administration in close coordination with the local authorities have formed local level community COVID management committee.

These committees comprise of magistrates, Gram Sevaks and medical officers and these committee will work in tandem with the District Administration to ensure that the citizens who come back follow all protocols besides they will be under continuous surveillance for their health status.

She also informed 1564 citizens from the district who are stranded in North Eastern states would start arriving and around 4000 citizens of the district who are stranded in other parts of the country would also arrive in the state at a later stage.

Refusing to admit that it would be a challenge for them as several measures have been taken for their entry to the state, she added that there are locality level community management teams, Village health awareness teams besides containment and micro containment plans, adding that medical teams have also been placed in different CHCs and PHCs.

She also said that measures would be taken for the citizens who are coming back to the state and a spot testing would be done at the entry of the state and these protocols will safeguard Meghalaya to a large extent.

She also urged everyone to ensure that they are not stigmatized and they deserved to be treated in the best possible manner.