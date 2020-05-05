SGH DC holds meeting to discuss return of stranded citizens

During the meeting the Deputy Commissioner informed that strict protocols and procedures had been kept in place at every entry points and that persons entering the district will be scanned and those showing symptoms will be tested for COVID-19 using rapid diagnostic test kits at the health check up kiosks. He added that those who tested positive would be taken to the nearest designated sample collection facility and the rest would also be sent to home quarantine for 14 days along with their family. Free provision kits under Chief Minister’s Special Grant will be provided to the entire families under home quarantine, he informed.

Meanwhile, Marak sought the cooperation of the people in bringing back the stranded citizens and asked them to accept the people coming from other states while maintaining the strict protocols place by the Medical department.

Superintendent of Police, Priyanshu Pandey IPS stated that stringent action would be taken as per the Disaster Management Act if anyone was found guilty of its violation.He also asked the citizens to act cautiously and not to spread or fall prey to any kind of rumours or misconceptions.

TURA: South Garo HIlls Deputy Commissioner, H B Marak on Tuesday held an emergent meeting with Nokma’s, religious leaders, Medical Officers and other officers to discuss matters relating to the return of thedDistrict residents who are stranded outside following the nationwide lockdown.