Conrad leads Team Meghalaya in fight against COVID-19

SHILLONG: As the State Government is going all out to fight COVID-19, many are appreciating the coordination in which the MDA Government is working to tackle the pandemic.

Officials from the State Government said that the coordination of the Ministers in the Government is quite satisfactory

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma coordinates the entire issue from the top level and he is supported by Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong. The Chief Minister also goes to the ground level for reviews while Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek follows up and takes care of all the logistics required at the ground level by personally visiting different PHCs and CHC in rural areas.

Hek on Wednesday visited Dongki-Ingdieng PHC and Nongkhlaw CHC at Mairang and took a review of the preparedness of the Hospitals.

On the other hand, Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh too has been working at his own level to ensure that agricultural products reach the market and the end consumer.

He also takes up the matter with concerned authorities as and when any issue comes up regarding farmers and agricultural activities amid the prevalent lockdown.

