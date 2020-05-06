IWT’s Guwahati ferry services to resume from May 7

GUWAHATI: Transport Minister of Assam, Chandra Mohan Patowary has directed Inland Water Transport (IWT) to resume the passenger ferry services in Guwahati. Accordingly, Guwahati–North Guwahati, Guwahati–Madhyamkhanda,

Rajaduwar – Guwahati and Guwahati–Kuruwa ferry services will resume from May 7, 2020.

Minister Patowary also directed that all COVID-19 regulations like social distancing, sanitization measures should be strictly followed at the terminals (ghats) and vessels during the period of operation in the ferry services.

Meanwhile, normal IWT ferry services between Neamatighat-Kamalbari and Aphlamukh-Neamatighat already resumed from May 4 after the second phase of the lockdown and with due adherence of all COVID-19 safety norms.