People sensitized on swine flu in West Garo Hills

TURA: In view of the reported cases of pigs being infected by African Swine Flu in Assam and with a view to prevent any spread of the disease in Garo Hills region, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, West Garo Hills on Wednesday conducted awareness and sensitization programme on the disease in various villages of Rongram, Dalu and Gambegre Blocks including Market Development Committees in Tura area.

During the programme, the people were informed of the first reported case of African Swine Flu which killed more than 2500 pigs in 306 villages in Assam. While sensitizing the people about the dangers of the disease, they were however assured that the disease has no relation at all with the COVID-19 adding that it is the first instance of the disease in the country.