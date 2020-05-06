Precaution after positive cases spike in Tripura

SHILLONG: As several BSF troopers in the neighbouring Tripura have tested positive for COVID-19, the state government, BSF and the Ministry of Home Affairs have decided to work together to ensure that everybody is safe.

As many as 37 BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura resulting in the increase in the number of active cases among the paramilitary personnel and their family.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued protocols on dos and don’ts and even the BSF has a full team of health personnel and doctors for each and every platoon. He also urged the BSF and other armed forces in the state to report to the state government if they come across any suspected case of COVID-19.

According to the Home minister, there is no such report of anybody in the armed forces being tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya even as he added that the BSF is a frontline warrior of the country.

The government would ensure that everybody works together for the betterment of the state and the country, he said.

Around 331 people comprising 90 doctors and health workers and 241 BSF jawans were identified for directly or indirectly coming in close contacts with 12 infected BSF troopers.