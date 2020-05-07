11th patient to be tested again tomorrow

SHILLONG: The state government will once again send the samples of the eleventh COVID-19 positive patient for testing on Friday.

It may be mentioned that the result of the third test of the family friend of the index patient was positive.

“We are going to send the samples on Friday”, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

He added that the condition of the patient was good.

He said that the results are showing positive as the disease is still there, but added that instances have been reported from all over the world when patients have been tested 7-8 times until the results turn out negative.

The state as of now has one active case.

MDA coordination

As the state government is going all out to fight COVID-19, many are appreciating the coordination in which the MDA is working.

Officials from the state government said that the coordination of the ministers in the government is quite satisfactory.

It was said that while Chief Minister Conrad Sangma coordinates from the top level and is supported by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, the chief minister also goes to the ground level for reviews.

According to the officials, as the CM and Deputy CM also deal with different departments to tackle COVID-19, the Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek visits CHCs and PHCs with medical experts to take stock of the ground situation and to get a first hand information on the requirements of the health department.

Hek on Wednesday visited Dongki-Ingdieng PHC and Nongkhlaw CHC at Mairang and took a review of the preparedness of the hospitals.

On the other hand, Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh too is working at his own level to ensure that agricultural produce reach the market and people.

He also coordinates with concerned authorities as and when issues come up regarding farmers and agricultural activities amidst the lockdown.