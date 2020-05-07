Delhi riots: Court seeks police’s response on Shahrukh Pathan’s bail plea

New Delhi: Delhi’s Karkardooma court on Wednesday issued a notice to the city police seeking their reply on the bail application moved by Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly opened fire at a policeman in northeast Delhi area during the riots in February.

The court sought a response from Delhi Police and slated the matter for further arguments for May 8.

On May 5, the Delhi High Court had asked the trial court to hear Pathan’s bail plea within two days. He is currently in judicial custody.

The 23-year-old was nabbed on March 3 from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district after he was caught on camera waving a gun at unarmed Delhi Police Head Constable Deepak Dahiya during the riots. He was also seen firing rounds of shots.

A 7.65 mm pistol and two live rounds were recovered from Shahrukh by the police pursuant to the commission of the crime.

He was booked for offences such as attempt to murder, criminal force to deter a public servant, and possession of a dangerous weapon. Later, charges for rioting and unlawful assembly were also added to the case.

A 350-page chargesheet was filed in Karkardooma court against Shaharukh Pathan, Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik on May 1.

Kaleem Ahmad had given him shelter, while Ishtiyak Malik’s location history revealed his presence at the spot during the riots.(IANS)