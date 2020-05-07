Govt allays fears over pig deaths

SHILLONG: The state government has allayed fears over pigs dying from classical swine fever (CSF) saying the situation was under control.

More than 10 pigs have died of CSF in parts of East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts over the past couple of months.

Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, Prestone Tynsong, on Wednesday said that there was nothing to worry and the government is effectively handling the situation.

Speaking to The Shillong Times here, Tynsong said that though pigs often have fever, the government would make sure that there is no spread of the African swine fever in the state. The disease has struck in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh prompting the state government to prohibit import of pigs.

“Everything is fine and there are no problems”, he said.

He also said veterinary officers right down to the block level are taking care of everything.

He also asked piggery owners not to worry as veterinary department officials are available in all the blocks and if there is any problem, they can immediately call up the officers. According to a post-mortem report from the veterinary laboratory, the cause of the deaths was CSF, which is not a zoonotic disease, which means it is not transmitted from animals to humans.

As per reports, the Khasi Jaintia Pig Association has decided to stop selling of pork for the next two weeks from May 6 in the eastern part of state.