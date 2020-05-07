Subsidy for inbound students

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to provide a one-time transport subsidy to students returning to the state from other states.

“Accordingly, those returning from south and western India will be provided a subsidy of Rs 5000, those from north zone will be given Rs 3000 and those from east zone will be provided Rs 2000,” state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed here on Thursday.

“Students returning to the state and wishing to avail of the subsidy can register their names on the toll free number, 18003453525, or post on the Twitter account, #assamstudenthelpdesk or send a mail to [email protected],” he said.