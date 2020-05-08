Chilling scenes bring back memories of Bhopal gas tragedy

VISAKHAPATNAM(AP): He initially mistook it for a leak from cooking gas cylinder in his house, but only when G Vinay stepped out did he realise the pungent smell was of the killer vapour from a nearby chemical plant that snuffed out 11 lives and hit nearly 1,000 people in Andhra Pradesh.

Heart-wrenching scenes of anxious parents carrying their wards in arms, health workers scrambling to help the affected and fleeing residents were witnessed on Thursday as the enormity of the situation forced them to ignore social distancing and other precautions against coronavirus.

Many collapsed on roads and kerbs trying to flee from the affected areas in a five km radius, bringing back grim memories of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

The leak of styrene, a chemical used to make synthetic rubber and resins, among others, occurred in LG Polymers Limited plant at R R Venkatapuram village near here in the wee hours while people were still fast asleep.

The worst-hit Venkatapuram reverberated with cries of people for help. Many people fell unconscious during their sleep, a villager said.

A couple of people in the village whom PTI contacted recounted the painted a grim picture, ruing their personal losses.

“Initially I thought that it was an LPG cylinder leak. However, when we came out we realised it is a leakage from LG polymers factory near our village,” Vinay, who lost his uncle in the tragedy, told PTI.

Narendra, another resident of the village, said he saw many peopleslowly losing their strength and falling unconscious when they tried to take them out of their houses.

“We were fast asleep and at around 2.30 am I woke up as my skin was itching. I opened my eyes but felt a burning sensation. I sensed some danger and woke up my other family members. We all came out and I along with my other neighbours and friends started waking up others,” he said.

A first year medical student, two girls, aged six and nine, were among the 11 people killed due to the leakage of styrene vapour and related incidents.

Women and children were seen lying on roads struggling to breathe, reminiscent of the infamous Bhopal gas tragedy when a leak from the Union Carbide plant left around 3,500 dead and many maimed.

Vinay said his brother Kannaji fell unconscious after inhaling the gas and also sustained injuries.

“He is now undergoing treatment at the NRI hospital here. Doctors told us that his lungs were filled with gas. He is being shifted to the ICU,” Vinay said.

He said his brother must have sustained injuries in stampede when many of the residents were trying to come out on to the road at once. He, however, was not sure of it.

His uncle Ganga Raju, who also suffered vision problems due to the vapours, fell into a well and died, he said.

In the hour of crisis, several people extended a helping hand amid the cornavirus scare.

Local youth who sensed danger started knocking the doors of other residents and brought them out in the wee hours.

Madugula Pydiraju, a local tailor, said his daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren were undergoing treatment.

His son-in-law Appala Naidu works for LG Polymers. Incidentally, Naidu helped many others to be shifted to hospitals, before he himself fell unconscious. Police took him and his family members to a state-run hospital here, Pydiraju said.

Meanwhile, official sources said two of the 11 deceased were yet to be identified. (PTI)