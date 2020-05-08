CM inaugurates state’s biggest corona care centre at IIM Umsawli

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the corona care centre at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Umsawli here, which is the biggest facility in the state with 258 separate rooms for effective isolation of suspected, negative-tested and positive-tested cases.

The IIM was identified as a corona care centre in April. Several buildings of the institute, including the Hostel Block, were just basic structures without power connectivity, internal electrical wiring, bathroom fittings, water supply, drainage, sewerage, etc., at that time. The hostel comprises 258 rooms spread over four blocks (A, B, C and D) of four floors each.

The ground floor of C Block houses OPD, pharmacy, X-ray room, sampling room, laboratory etc. The ground floor of Block B is designated for doctors and nurses, who will be on duty at the centre, while the ground floor of Block D is earmarked for the support staff (security guards, housekeeping staff, waste handlers, plumbers, electricians etc.).

For laundry requirements of patients, five washing machines/dryers are installed along with separate drying area. Besides four water tankers are on standby in the event of any shortage.

To ensure surveillance and monitoring, CCTV cameras have been installed at all the corridors of the hostel blocks with the CCTV monitor placed at the Administration Block.

The corona care centres in the state are being manned by a team of 25 doctors, nurses and 69 support staff 24X7 in a 3-shift pattern.

NEIGRIHMS treatment

The state government has shared protocols for treatment of critically ill non-COVID-19 patients from other states at NEIGRIHMS with the respective governments.

The protocols were shared by NEIGRIHMS with the state government which in turn shared it with the governments of other Northeastern states.

As per the protocols, only critically ill non-COVID-19 patients certified by the concerned state health authorities can seek treatment at NEIGRIHMS and only one attendant will be allowed for each.

“At the border, the data of ambulance, driver, etc of the patients and attendants will be maintained and certified by the state Health authority,” it said.

The protocol also stated that anybody/attendants of patients coming from other states will need to be quarantined for 14 days as per state government directive.