Himanta raises alarm over Guwahati COVID-19 situation, several containment zones declared

GUWAHATI: In the wake of detection of four COVID-19 positive persons in Guwahati city on Thursday (May 7), three of whom have no travel history as well as contact history, Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday raised the alarm about possibility of presence on novel coronavirus traces in the city.

The administration has, meanwhile, declared following containment zones in the city – Hostel No. 1 and 5 of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, B Barooah Cancer Hospital, staff colony of B Barooah Cancer Hospital located at Lokhora, ESI Hospital in Beltola and Amiyo Nagar in Chandmari. The Government has decided not to admit new patient in GMCH for the next three days.

The administration has taken this decision following detection of following cases in Guwahati on May 7 — one Dipika Nath (13) who had visited the ESI hospital, B Barooah Cancer Institute and its staff colony, died of COVID-19, a post-graduate medicine student of GMCH Dr Likhitesh DS, one Barada Das of Amiyo Nagar in Chandmari area and Debraj Acharjya of Sangsari who was in quarantine at Sarusajai Stadium with a travel history to West Bengal.

The health department has quarantined 386 persons including the Superintendent of GMCH, Dr Ramen Talukdar and their blood samples and swab samples have been collected for testing. The health department is contacting some private laboratories in Delhi for the purpose so as to get the test results as early as possible given that laboratories in the state are overloaded after inflow of stranded state residents from outside in last few days.

Cachar district administration too have made five villages containment zones after detection of four COVID-9 positive with travel and contact history related to 46th COVID patient of the state Sahabuddin Saidul.

The state Health Minister today warned that the COVID-19 situation in Guwahati was worrisome and citizens must strictly adhere to all protocols and guidelines prescribed by the administration and the health department.

He said it was disturbing to see parents still taking out their minor children outside home and pillion riders on two-wheelers.