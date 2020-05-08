Kalki Koechlin excited to connect virtually with fans

Kalki Koechlin feels everyone is navigating through formerly unseen situations and is excited to share

a glimpse of her latest “spoken word piece” virtually. “A lot has changed in recent times, and we are navigating through formerly unseen situations. I am excited to speak virtually about my art, theatre, and presenting to them a spoken word piece I have worked on,” Kalki said. Kalki will go live on Saturday on CRED, where she will be sharing spoken word poetry, and talking about her journey in the arts. “It’s a great platform for engagement, and I look forward to my session,” she added. CRED will also host a live session on May 8, which will feature a virtual play — ‘Lockdown Love’ created and presented by artist collective Kommune. The story has been adapted from Jonathan Rand’s Check Please. It is a modern-day take on arranged romance-in the time of a pandemic. (IANS)