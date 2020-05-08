KSU raises concerns over online classes

Shillong: Concerns have been raised on the effectiveness of online classes. The office of the Khasi Student’s Union, Education Cell, in a statement on Thursday, expressed concern regarding online classes during the current lockdown.

In separate letters to Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui and NEHU Vice-Chancellor SK Srivastava the union pointed out certain hurdles which have come to light with the effectiveness of online classes.

The union said network connectivity has become a problem for students especially for those living on the outskirts and rural areas. Electricity is another issue. Non-availability of study materials and access to the library makes it hard for students to study, it added. It noted that excessive exposure to digital screen and devices may cause unwanted stress physically and mentally to students.

It may also be taken into account that most of the parents especially in rural areas are not aware about modern technology which is another added problem for children to learn.

‘Teachers also said that completion of syllabus through online classes is a tough task’, the union stated.

The NEHU administration has imposed online classes without consulting the Academic Council of the university. Online classes using Google classroom and WhatsApp are invalid since they do not have a teacher-student interaction, the letter said.

The student’s body said most students do not have proper digital access to attend lectures and receive notes through such platforms.

It urged NEHU to come up with alternative solutions to tackle the issue for the benefit of the students.

The KSU also appreciated the initiative taken by the state government in combating the spread of COVID-19.

It also acknowledged the education department for all the strategies taken by it during the pandemic so that the educational needs of the students are not hampered.

Hurdles faced by students

* Network connectivity especially in

rural areas

* Electricity issue

* Non-availability of study materials

* Completion of syllabus through

online class

* Lack of tech knowledge of parents

in rural areas

* Lack of digital access to attend

lectures and receive notes