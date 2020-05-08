Meghalaya’s lone COVID-19 patient remain positive after 4th test

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong has informed that the result of the fourth test conducted on the lone active COVID-19 patient in the state has been found positive but the patient is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, as hospitals and medical consultations have become inaccessible for many patients in the state in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NEIGRIHMS has decided to start regular tele-consultation OPDs from May 11.

NEIGRIHMS Director, Dr DM Thappa said that the facility will commence for General Medicine, Dental, ENT, Cardiology and other specialities. He said that services were being introduced to address the difficulties faced by patients in obtaining medical care during the pandemic.