25 pc hike in liquor prices

SHILLONG: Liquor is set to become expensive in Meghalaya as the state government has approved a hike of 25 per cent on the maximum retail price of liquor effective from midnight of May 8.

Defending the hike, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said it will generate additional revenue that will help in addressing the unexpected financial burden arising out of the COVID-19 situation.

He asserted that following the hike, the government is expecting to earn additional revenue to the tune of Rs 120-130 crore approximately.