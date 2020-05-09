Developed By: iNFOTYKE

35 students in Assam begin journey back home

Barpeta/Hailakandi: The Assam government has facilitated the return of 35 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Barpeta and Hailakandi districts to their home states, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, officials said.
The students were stuck in the two districts due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19. Twenty-three students of JNV Barpeta were sent to Madhya Pradesh by a special air-conditioned sleeper bus, Deputy Commissioner Munindra Sarma said on Thursday.
They had come to study in Class 9 as part of an exchange programme, officials said. The students were provided masks, sanitisers and mementos of Assam, they said. (PTI)

