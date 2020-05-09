Ampati returnee tests negative

TURA: A returnee from Assam to Garo Hills, whose initial tests for COVID-19 had mixed results, tested negative at NEIGRIHMS on Friday.

“We received his test results only this evening and it was negative. He is presently at Ampati hospital for other ailments and likely to be discharged tomorrow,” informed South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Krishna Chitturi.

Authorities in Garo Hills had on Thursday dispatched his swab samples for RT-PCR test at NEIGRIHMS after one of his rapid test results displayed presence of antibodies indicating a possible infection.

“When he landed at Tura ISBT he had expressed some discomfort so we conducted a rapid test for antibodies on him which turned out to be negative,” recalled West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.

The man, who hails from Ampati region, was discharged from ISBT along with other returnees the same evening.

However, another rapid retest for antibodies conducted on him at the Ampati civil hospital turned out to be positive.