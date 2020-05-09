One more tests COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya, tally up to 13

GUWAHATI: One more person has been tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Shillong, Meghalaya taking the state’s tally of COVID-19 positive persons to 13. The person works in the same house where the state’s index patient used to stay.

The case was detected during a process of retesting of all primary contacts of the index patient who had already died.

“Unfortunately, we have another positive case in Shillong. It’s a person working in the same house. As a precaution Health Department was retesting all the primary contacts and in the process we found this positive case. The person is safe and healthy and showing no symptoms,” tweeted Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma.

With the detection of the new COVID-19 positive case, Meghalaya now has two active cases while ten recovered earlier and one died.