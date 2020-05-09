S Korea kicks off football’s post-virus era without fans

JEONJU (SOUTH KOREA): The towering stands of the 42,477-capacity Jeonju World Cup Stadium stood empty on Friday as South Korea opened football’s post-coronavirus era without fans, but with an unprecedented international TV audience.

With most leagues worldwide sidelined by the pandemic, the K-League is the first competition of any standing to come back to life and a host of safety precautions have been imposed, with wild goal celebrations and even talking discouraged.

The long-delayed season-opener between defending champions Jeonbuk Motors and Cup-holders Suwon Bluewings will be watched by sport-starved fans in a swathe of foreign countries, even though spectators are not yet allowed at K-League games.

Ahead of the match only the media section of the stadium, which hosted three matches of the 2002 World Cup, was occupied, and rather than cheers of anticipation, the only sound was chatter among journalists and staff.

Paper sheets taped to stadium seats spelled out “#C_U_SOON” and “STAY STRONG”, while one end was draped in a giant green banner for the Mad Green Boys, the Jeonbuk fan club.

The match, played under stringent safety guidelines, is the first glimpse of post-virus football and similar scenes are likely elsewhere as other leagues get underway. All personnel entering the stadium had their temperatures checked and were required to wear facemasks, and hand sanitisers were located throughout the venue. Players have been told to avoid excessive goal celebrations, handshakes, close talking and blowing their noses.

With fans around the world long deprived of live sport, the K-League has signed season-long rights deals with broadcasters who will show games live in 36 countries and territories including Britain, Germany, and Australia. The K-League, whose start was delayed two months by the pandemic, will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitter with English graphics and commentary. And the BBC secured a one-off deal for the opening match, which will be livestreamed on its website.

“Football is back!” the British broadcaster proclaimed, noting it had been 59 days since the last Premier League match. (AFP)