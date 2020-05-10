Centre confused in fight against COVID-19, says Congress

New Delhi:The Congress on Saturday said there was “confusion” within the central government in its fight against the novel coronavirus and wondered how would India tackle the pandemic if officials continued to speak in different voices.

Referring to “differing” comments made by some officials on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said the government should tell the people clearly about the exact state of the pandemic to enable them to prepare accordingly.

“It is unfortunate that those who are holding reins to fight coronavirus, if they are themselves confused, how will India fight the disease,” Maken said. The Congress leader said there have been many countries that have won the fight against the virus because they knew when it would peak and took steps to tackle it accordingly. “But, it seems the government of India does not know anything. Most of the officials dealing with the virus are speaking in different voices,” he said.

Maken cited the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that India will win this battle in 21 days while he imposed the first lockdown in March end.

Later, Niti Aayog member VK Paul had said there would be no new cases by mid-May, while AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has opined that the virus will peak in June-July, according to Maken.

On Friday, the Congress leader said, Health Ministry joint secretary Lov Aggarwal noted that one would have to live with the virus and there will be no peak as the curve will be flattened. “Whom should we listen to. Whose advice should we listen. The government is confused. There is confusion in the government,” he said. (PTI)