CM rules out retest of 10 ‘cured’ patients

SHILLONG: Shortly after another maid servant of the senior doctor, who had died of COVID-19, tested positive on Saturday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma ruled out the possibility of retesting the ten COVID-19 patients who have been declared cured.

“There is no question of doing retest on these ten patients since all the cases are fine. Even the protocols do not require any retest,”Sangma said when asked if the government is thinking along such lines given the peculiar nature of the virus.

He further stated that the new tests which were done on the ten patients, who have recovered, were accurate. To a question if the government is looking to conduct mass testing in view of the increased capacity of testing facilities in the state, he said that apart from testing centres, it is also a challenge to have testing kits “It may not be possible for us to do that.

But this does not mean we will not take immediate steps whenever required. We will do the tests as per requirement,” he said. He said there are over 8,000 secondary contacts and it would be difficult to test them adding that the government is concentrating on the high-risk primary contacts. As for as the 12 patient, he added that her samples will be sent for testing again on Monday.