KSU seeks action over ‘missing’ PDS foodgrains

Mawkyrwat: A petition was sent to the Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills, Isawanda Laloo on Saturday demanding action against a wholesaler for not distributing PDS in four villages for two months.

In a statement , the president of KSU Umdohlun circle, Dusterwell K Lyngdoh and president KSU Nongmluh unit, Daman Syrman, said the four villages which did not get the PDS for two months that is for March and December 2019, were Nongmluh, Mawphansaw, Mawmynsor and Thnangbyrniang .

After getting complaints from the people of four villages, the union questioned Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers who confirmed that the wholesaler did not distribute the PDS for four months last year.

“As a union, we condemned the action of the wholesaler for snatching the rights of the villages. This is an insult against the poor people of the area and we will not allow such shameful action to go unnoticed. We have therefore decided to lodge a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner,” the statement said.

The student leaders also said that they had asked the Deputy Commissioner and the Supply Department of South West Khasi Hills to immediately look into the matter and find a solution especially during this time of crisis where people are suffering because of the lockdown.

“We demanded that the wholesaler should immediately bring the PDS to the dealers in the four villages and give an explanation as to why he was unable to distribute the rice which rightfully belongs to the people,” the statement said.

The KSU also urged the Supply Department officers to monitor the distribution of PDS in the district and ensure that there was no deduction of rice from the FCI to the wholesalers and dealers.

There should be no charge in the form of transport or labour cost, the student body added.

The union also issued a warning to the district administration that if they fail to find a solution, the KSU will take action.