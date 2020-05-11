Adelbert wants AC trains for stranded people

SHILLONG: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum has said the state government should make arrangement for trains fitted with air conditioners and other equipment to ensure that the journey of the residents returning home is safe and comfortable. In a statement issued here, Nongrum said public representatives should support the government through MLA scheme, if need be, in the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19. He expressed hope that the government has taken care of the stranded residents outside the state.