Cases in Pak cross 29k

Islamabad: Pakistan reported a record number of 1,991 coronavirus cases in a single day, taking the total number of infections to over 29,000, the health ministry said on Sunday as the country began easing the month-long lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Despite a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections, the first phase of the easing of the lockdown began on Saturday. However, doctors have warned against easing the restrictions.

The Representative of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) have demanded that the government observe the World Health Organization protocols and implement a strict lockdown.

The Ministry of National Health Services said that 21 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 639. A total of 8,023 people have recovered so far. The total number of infections in the country has reached 29,465, it said.

So far, the authorities have conducted 283,517 tests, including 13,341 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan opened its border with Afghanistan to allow 2,977 Afghan nationals to cross over to their country. (PTI)