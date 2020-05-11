JOWAI: The West Jaintia Hills District Magistrate has allowed operation of authorised car wash units, which have renewed environment clearance certificate from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board in Shillong, and opening of stationery shops identified by the respective headmen from 9 am to 5 pm.

Wholesalers will be open on Tuesday and Friday and retailers on Wednesday and Saturday.

The district magistrate has instructed the public to strictly maintain guidelines and cooperate with the administration, police and the headmen or face ‘imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine, or with both’ if they are found violating orders.