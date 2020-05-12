Concern over allotment of meagre central devolution revenue to Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Ka Sur u Paitbah Hynniewtrep (The voice of U Hynniewtrep) has expressed surprised that the state of Meghalaya has been allotted only Rs 40.91 crore for May as part of the devolution of revenue from the Centre.

In a statement issued here, the organization said that the amount received by Meghalaya in comparison with other states has blatantly revealed the step motherly attitude of the center towards the state.

The organization said that the state government should seek a clarification from the Center as to the less allocation.

It may be mentioned that Ministry of Finance released Rs 6157.74 crore, including Rs 40.91 crore for the state as grant-in-aid to cover deficit on post -devolution revenue account in 2020-21 as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

Among the 13 states which received their share, Meghalaya got much lower than its North East counterparts – Mizoram (Rs 118.5 crore), Nagaland (Rs 326.41 crore), Tripura (269.66 crore) Manipur (235.33 crore) and Assam (631.58 crore).