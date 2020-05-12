Crowds flock in Dhaka as B’desh govt eases some restrictions

Dhaka: Crowds flocked back to the streets of Dhaka as Bangladesh government has relaxed some restrictions on shopping at malls and congregational prayers at mosques, while the nationwide shutdown of the transport system was still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, cars, trucks, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws small passenger carriers poured onto the streets of the capital, causing traffic congestion in many parts, bdnews24 reported.

Many residents were concerned that crowds, who were barely maintaining physical distancing, flocking back to the streets may lead to a more aggressive outbreak.

The streets from commercial hub Motijheel to Jatrabari, Hatkhola, Kakrail, Shantinagar, Mouchak, Rampura, Malibagh, Kilgaon and Arambagh were packed with vehicles, commuters and pedestrians on Sunday.

Ambulances, vehicles of law enforcement also got stuck in traffic snarls.

In Hatkhola, even the horse-drawn carriages were back on the streets.

This development comes as the country reported 887 new COVID-19 cases , the steepest jump over a 24-hour period, bringing the overall tally to 14,657.

The death toll increased to 228 after another 14 deaths were recorded. (IANS)