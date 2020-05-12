PM announces total economic stimulus of Rs 20L cr, 10% of GDP

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a massive financial package to revive the country’s economy by announcing a total stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore, or 10 per cent of the country’s GDP.

This amount also includes the earlier packages announced by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Addressing the nation for the third time during the lockdown, the Prime Minister said that it is now the time to make India self-reliant in every way.

Modi also talked about new infrastructure and systems for a quantum leap of growth.