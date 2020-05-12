Smriti Irani says JCT is not the only company contributing in PPE manufacturing

New Delhi: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Monday took exception to only one company, JCT being hyped by a section of the media for manufacture of PPE kits and leading the corona effort.

Responding to tweets featuring JCT as a major player in the effort to make India self reliant in PPE, Irani responded by saying the collective efforts have been “reduced to PR for one company is extremely unfortunate”.

“As usual half hearted understanding of all the efforts undertaken by industry across the Nation. Efforts of GOI and industry reduced to PR for one company is extremely unfortunate,” the Minister said.

The Textiles Minister also named JCT and said it is not the only company and it would be unfair to more than a hundred companies who are contributing.

JCT is not the only company. Would be unfair to 100 plus companies who have stepped up to the challenge,” she added. (IANS)