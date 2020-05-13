Cong asks Tynsong to shun politics

SHILLONG: All India Congress Committee Spokesperson and Secretary Zenith Sangma has asked Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong not to play politics in these difficult times, after the latter questioned the party’s move to pay for train tickets for those from the state stranded across the country.

“Let me tell Prestone Tynsong, who is representing the government as Deputy CM, that this is not the time to play politics or point fingers at each other, but put our heads together sharing knowledge, experience, resources, etc. to mitigate the danger from the novel coronavirus and ultimately win over this disease”, he said.

He said that the party’s main objective behind the move was to ensure that no one is hungry and would coordinate with their counterparts in every state to trace out the stranded people from Meghalaya.

“We could trace out those, who are not having money nor anything to eat, mostly in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. They have been taken care of through our counterparts in the Congress party”, he said while asking if it is a mistake to help those suffering.

“We are saying if they get help from the government, that’s fine. But if they are not taken care of by the government or if there is any inadequacy, we will help. Thousands of our people from the Congress party are working 24×7 across the country. Is it a crime to help helpless people?” he asked.