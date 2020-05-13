Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Conrad hopes CIL will facilitate auction of 2 lakh MT coal

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter
Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma. File image.

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Wednesday  hoped that Coal India Limited (CIL)would issue the necessary instructions for auction of 2 lakh metric tons (MT) of coal  in the state out of 32 lakh metric tons.
Speaking to media persons, the  Chief Minister said that Coal India has asked for certain clarifications and that discussions were held with the Coal Minister after which the proposal was approved. He also said that within 10 days, permission for coal auctions are likely to be issued.

