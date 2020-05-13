Coronavirus case tally among BSF men, kin in Tripura rises by one

AGARTALA: Only one BSF official tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases among the paramilitary troopers and their kin in the state to 151, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Deb, in a tweet, said : “Today (Tuesday) in COVID-19 test among 710 civilians and BSF officials of 138th battalion in Dhalai district, one BSF official found COVID-19 positive.

“All COVID-19 patients are under proper medication, and a team of expert doctors are taking care of them. I pray for their speedy recovery.”

Since May 2, in all 151 positive cases — 125 BSF personnel, including officers in two battalions (86th and 138th) and 25 family members (14 children and 11 women) as well as a civilian mess worker – were found Covid-19 positive. However, on Monday and Tuesday, there have been only three new cases, a development termed “very positive” by the Tripura health officials.

The officials said that in the Dhalai district in northern Tripura, so far samples of 2,182 people, comprising BSF personnel and civilians were collected and 2,006 of them tested.

The headquarters of both 86th and 138th Battalions are situated at its district headquarters Ambassa, which was earlier declared as “Red Zone” by the Union Health Ministry after the BSF jawans and their family members tested positive.

A total of 75 samples of jawans belonging to 3rd Battalion BSF (whose headquarters are at Nalkata in Dhalai district had tested Sunday, but all reports are found to be negative.

Health officials said that the condition of most of the infected persons, who are now undergoing treatment at the state-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, are stable.

IANS