COVID pandemic: Fancy Bazar localities made containment zones in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Kamrup Metropolitan District administration in Assam has declared as Containment Zones in certain areas of Fancy Bazar and adjacent localities in the wake of 15 persons testing COVID-19 positive in the city on Wednesday night.

Besides certain localities in greater Fancy Bazar area, some localities Railway Colony Panbazar, Kumarpara, Fatasil Ambari and Shantipur are being made Containment Zones to arrest spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma went to Rajkamal Hotel, Aloo Godam in Fancy Bazaar to ensure safe transit of 11 new COVID19 patients. Four more patients were evacuated from other parts of the city. All of them were brought to MMCH, where they shall undergo treatment and remain in quarantine.