Five quarantined in West Khasi Hills

NONGSTOIN: Five persons from Kyrshai, who returned from Guwahati Medical College Hospital on April 30, have been shifted to 4th MLP Battalion headquarter at Sohpian for quarantine after COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the hospital.

The state government has instructed that patients from the state who were in GMCH during the time will have to be quarantined.

Sources said that the five persons were brought to 4th MLP Battalion by West Khasi Hills Police and accommodation provided.

They also claimed police were providing them with food since the last three days that they have been there while alleging that the district administration has not even provided the facilities in the quarantine centre.