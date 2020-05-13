Developed By: iNFOTYKE

One more COVID patient discharged in Assam

By From Our Correspondent
Assam COVID update on May 13

GUWAHATI:  One more COVID-19 patients in Assam has recovered and has been discharged from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) here on Wednesday after testing negative in successive tests. With the discharge,  the number of recovered patients in the state has gone up to 39.

Total positive cases detected in the state so far is 64, out of  which 39 have been cured and discharged from hospital while two died. One patient has migrated to Bihar. The state has 22 active cases as on date, according to state Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

 

 

