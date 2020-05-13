Shed of umbrellas outside bank for maintaining social distancing

Itanagar: Aiding the West Siang district administration in enforcing social distancing norms, a doctor in Arunachal Pradesh has helped setting up a shed using garden umbrellas in front of a bank to ensure at least one-metre distance between two persons.

Tired of making customers of the bank adhere to social distancing norms, the district administration asked people to come up with ideas and Dr Jumge Padu, a frontline COVID-19 warrior, responded to the call.

Accordingly, 53 garden umbrellas were placed at a distance of one metre from each other in front of SBI’s Aalo branch on Sunday by Dr Padu with help from two organisations. (PTI)