WB’s nod for goods trains to Bengal to benefit NE

New Delhi: After a long tug of war between Centre and West Bengal government border trade is likely to pick up with the later allowing cargo traffic in a graded manner through trains which will also benefit Northeastern region.

The move comes after the Centre came down heavily on the West Bengal government for not allowing movement of goods traffic through border crossings between the two neighbouring countries during the lockdown. The move centre said could jeopardise India’s international commitments.

One of the proposals that have come up in the letters that were exchanged between the Centre and the state is to continue international trade between India and Bangladesh by trains.

This is stated to be safer and acceptable,” Alapan Bandyopadhay, state home secretary said hinting transport of goods through trucks can start later.

Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla, in his letter to West Bengal chief secretary, had stated that goods traffic through border crossings between India and Bangladesh, falling in the state, didn’t resume.

Bhalla told that by doing so, West Bengal was not only violating the Ministry of Home Affairs’ orders under Disaster Management Act but also Articles 253, 256 and 257 of the Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the supply of essential products from India to Bangladesh has to remain unobstructed.

He also asked businessmen of the two countries to come forward to resolve complexities prevailing in the trade sector.

“Solving the identified problems will not only benefit both countries, but also speed up trade,” the minister said at a video conference organised by Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India titled ‘Vision Meghalaya, vision North East India Bangaldesh partnership’.

State Minister for Development of North Eastern Region of the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das took part in the conference. Top officials from both the sides were present in the meeting.

Centre was worried that Bangladesh might also retaliate by not allowing its territory for supply of cargo to North East. Bangladesh is India’s biggest trade partner in South Asia.

India’s export to Bangladesh for the financial year 2018-19 was $9.21 billion and imports from Bangladesh for the same period was $1.22 billion.